Fans believe Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated New Year 2023 together; Here is their theory

While the Liger star took to the photo-sharing app and dropped a picture of himself enjoying champagne in the pool, "A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some :) We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves...Have a great new year!", the Pushpa actress posted a sun-kissed picture of herself by the poolside, along with the caption, "Hello 2023…"

As we recently kicked in the New year 2023, several celebrities wished the netizens on social media with glimpses of their New Year festivities. While most of the posts seemed generic, the netizens were helpless, but to put alleged couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram post under the lens. Despite the two constantly maintaining the 'just friend' status, their fans have been rooting for the Geetha Govindam co-stars since a long time.

Prior to this, social media was flooded with reports that Vijay Dverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna flew off to the Maldives together back in October 2022 for a couple's holiday. Aside from the two leaving the country, and coming back on the same day, the fans also noticed that the diva shared a picture on the internet wearing the same sunglasses as the Arjun Reddy star. Now, they have made another similar observation as the picture shared by Vijay Deverakonda in his New Year post looks very similar to the one dropped by Rashmika in October. As a matter of fact, we can also see a hint of Rashmika's Mandanna's food tray in VD's pic.

The fans are positive that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's pictures were taken in the same location.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. The much-awaited drama is scheduled to be out in the cinema halls on 12th January this year.

Over and above this, she will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the second installment of the popular Pushpa series, Pushpa: The Rise. Just like the original, the sequel will also be helmed by Sukumar. The project will also see Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj once again. Pushpa: The Rise will simultaneously release in India and Russia. Talking on the matter, Producer Y. Ravi Shankar said, “Exactly, a few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia."

Vijay Deverakonda's lineup

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda will front the upcoming romantic entertainer Kushi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also been roped in as the leading lady of the movie. The drama has been delayed owing to several reasons. Revealing the same during an interview, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying, “We have finished close to 60 percent of the shoot. We were originally hoping to release the film by December. But now it has been pushed to next year due to a bunch of reasons. We are eyeing February 2023 release as of now."

Made under the direction of filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the film enjoys an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, and Rahul Ramakrishna in pivotal roles, along with the rest.

