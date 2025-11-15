Fans call Mahesh Babu ‘People’s King’ as SS Rajamouli introduces Varanasi character Rudhra, drops fiery trailer

The Globe Trotter event held in Hyderabad was an absolute banger. Attended by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is helming the magnanimous project, Mahesh Babu, with his family, who plays the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, it saw thousands of fans cheering for the lead star’s first look as well as the trailer. Reactions poured in over the clips and photos shared from the Varanasi revelation, as well as the official video, which was shared by the director soon after the event.

Mahesh Babu, who was seen with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, who began praying as soon as his character was revealed to the world, got teary-eyed and said he wants to make his fans proud, and most importantly, his director, SS Rajamouli, and the whole of India will be proud after Varanasi's release.

Foremost, it was Mahesh Babu’s character that was introduced as Rudhra. The actor appeared in the look of his role, riding a bull. Soon after, social media was flooded with fan reactions. One user dismissed any doubts about the lead star, sharing, “All the hype of #GlobeTrotterEvent totally worth it...Tight slap on those trolling Mahesh Babu facial expressions… Mahesh Babu as Rudhra will be a rage in VARANASI. SS Rajamouli Sirrrr Such a Genius raa.” Another celebrated Rudhra’s aura and called the actor the ‘People’s King’.

“Superstar is portraying Lord Rama one episode of this magnum opus… in Varanasi… wahhh Character name is Rudhra… Goosebumps guaranteed for LIFETIME.” The film is being called a ‘once in a lifetime project’, reflecting the actor’s words that India will be proud following the release.

Excited about the release of the trailer, a fan commented, “The wait is finally over! Varanasi trailer OUT NOW — goosebumps, emotions, and pure magic on screen!” Praising the efforts of the team behind the film, another user said, “Rajamouli planned to slow-cook everyone for 2 years until the movie arrived,” sharing a clip of Mahesh Babu’s introduction.

Varanasi is said to be eyeing a 2027 release!

