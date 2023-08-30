'Fans couldn't accept Krishna's daughter romancing': Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula on unfulfilled acting dream

Majula Ghattamaneni is the daughter of Krishna and sister of Superstar Mahesh Babu. She is also known as an actor, producer, and now has become a businesswoman as well. The actress is also an influencer on social media and often uses YouTube as a platform to speak about lifestyle, health, yoga, family, and more. Recently, Manjula revealed that she was incredibly depressed due to her unfulfilled dream of becoming an actor.

Manjula shared a video on YouTube and opened up about her journey of depression. She said, "I had a dream of becoming an actor. Fans didn't want me to act as if they respected my dad Krishna so much that they couldn't accept his daughter romancing and running around trees with other heroes. Not just the fans but also the rest of my family, relatives, and society - no one could accept me becoming an actress. I felt victimized and could not accept it."

She further added, "I didn't know if I should be happy about this or sad. I had a big dream of becoming an actress and tried to fulfill it many times as well. But it never worked out. It felt very bad. And I didn't know how to come out of this pain. And once I started meditating, I was in immense gratitude."

Majula Ghattamaneni shares about her depression journey and acting dream

About Manjula Ghattamaneni's career

Manjula Ghattamaneni began her acting career by doing a cameo role in the 1999 film Rajasthan and went on to act as a supporting actor in the Malayalam film Summer in Bethlehem. She couldn't continue her acting career as she received an unfavorable response from the audience.

In 2002, Manjula started her own production company called Indira Productions, named after her mother. She first produced and starred in the film Show. Helmed by Neelakanta, the film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. Later, Manjula regularly bankrolled Mahesh's films including blockbusters like Naani, and Pokiri. In 2009, she returned to acting and started starring in supporting roles.

