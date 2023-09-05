Fans dig up Naga Chaitanya’s old post as proof of him dating Sobhita Dhulipala

For a while now, there have been rumors floating around that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating each other. The two beloved actors have been in a relationship for some time now. Both of them have yet to confirm these rumors, but fans are convinced that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita are certainly in a relationship with each other.

A recent post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala on her Instagram handle has led fans to speculate about her relationship with Naga Chaitanya. The actress had shared via her social media that she had a great time reading Matthew McConaughey’s memoir Greenlights. A while back, Naga Chaitanya had also made a post about the same book. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's posts about the exact same book have led netizens to conclude that the latter might have suggested the book to her.

Sobhita Dhulipala posted about Matthew McConaughey’s memoir Greenlights a few days ago

While sharing a picture of herself with the book, Sobhita Dhulipala captioned that Greenlights is the best book that she has read in the past few months. She wrote, "Easily the finest book I’ve read in the past few months. What an incredible life-story. Like a song, really. Tastes like boisterous laughter and earned freedom @officiallymcconaughey you are a legend!!"

Also sharing a similar opinion as Sobhita was Naga Chaitanya. The only difference was that the latter had posted about the same book a few months ago.

Naga Chaitanya posted about Greenlights on his Instagram a few months ago

Sharing a picture of the memoir on his Instagram handle, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir !" The eagle-eyed fans dug up Naga Chaitanya’s post when Sobhita posted about the same book on her Instagram handle.

The comment section of Sobhita’s post is filled with fans enquiring whether Naga Chaitanya had suggested the book to her or not. Another section of her fans commented about their own love and admiration for Greenlights. Certainly, the post has given more than enough fodder for the netizens to speculate whether or not Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are indeed dating or not.

