Fans’ fort Rohini Theater to not have screening of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo: Details inside

Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is all set for release, and the excitement related to the film is at its peak. However, there was one more shocking surprise in store for the fans, as Rohini Silver Screen, a theater that has earned a reputation for being the fans’ fortress, announced that the much-anticipated film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will not be screened in the theater.

Fans who flocked to the theater for tickets were left seeing a board that read, “Leo thiraippadam thirayidappedavillai (Leo film is not being screened)”. Rohini Theater, has over the years, become a fan-favorite venue, known to have special screenings for teasers, trailers, and even songs.

Rohini Theater is under renovation after Leo's trailer screening

The theater is currently under renovation after fans wreaked havoc during the trailer release of the film. The trailer was released on 5th October, and hundreds of fans gathered at the theaters to watch the special screening. Things took a chaotic turn as the theater property was destroyed amidst the fans' excitement.

In a recent interview with SS Music, the theater owner revealed that he was trying to get the theaters ready in time for FDFS and that people were working day and night for it, but the possibility remained a question. He elaborated saying that the theater seats were manufactured in other states, and had to be transported to Chennai, a process which took close to three weeks.

In fact, it is evident that the team was optimistic regarding Leo’s screening even a couple of days back as they took to their social media to share a post that read #LeoAtRohini.

More about Leo

Leo marks the second collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj, after the 2021 action film Master. The film features an ensemble cast including Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Mysskin, and many more, apart from the Mersal actor. The music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Manoj Paramahamsa cranks the camera. The editing for the film is done by Lokesh Kanagaraj’s long-time collaborator, Philomin Raj. The film hits the big screens on 19th October.

