Fans gather outside STR’s residence to celebrate his birthday

Actor Simbu aka STR, who will be seen in two films including Maha and Maanaadu, is celebrating his birthday today. The fans of the south superstar gathered outside his residence and celebrated his birthday with their favorite star. Photos and videos of the celebration are making rounds on social media. Fans are also taking to their social media spaces to wish the star a happiest birthday yet.

The makers of Maanaadu had earlier announced that they will host a grand birthday celebration to the star ahead of the film’s shooting schedule. Talking during an interview, they stated that the shooting of the film will start on February 10, a week after Simbu’s birthday. Simbu, who is back with a bang, has been involving in intense workouts in order to get fit for his roles in his upcoming films.

Meanwhile, Simbu will be seen in an extended cameo in Hansika Motwani’s Maha. The film has Srikanth as the male lead. Thambi Ramaiah, Karunakaran, Nassar, budding actor Sanam Shetty will be seen in key roles. As of now, no release date has been officially announced by the makers and it can be expected soon. It will be fair to say that 2020 looks like an eventful year for Simbu as he kick started the year with a bunch of most anticipated movies. It goes without saying that his fans will have visual treat in 2020 as he has been sharing videos and photos of his preparations for his movies.

