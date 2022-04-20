Fans go gaga over Raveena Tandon's scene in KGF: Chapter 2, throw coins on the screen; Ask about Part 3

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most successful, super hit movies of recent times and is making tremendous noise among the audiences. It has already broken many box office records and it's only getting bigger with each passing day. Recently, actress Raveena took to her Instagram to share a video from a film theatre in which the audience went gaga over her scene from the movie.

In the video, fans can be seen throwing coins and enjoying the movie. In another part of the same video, Raveena shared a BTS video from the last day of the shoot. While sharing the video, Raveena wrote, “After a long time seeing coins flying on to the screen! #flashingsilver ! Bts- #kgf2 last day , last shot! And it’s a rage …. Thank you for the love.” As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments and also asked her about chapter 3. A fan wrote, “Queen of KGF.” Another user commented, “And it's a blast...waiting for KFG 3.”

Talking about KGF: Chapter 2, in the film, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, KGF: Chapter 2 is written and directed by one of the most sought-after directors, Prashanth Neel.

According to the reports, the movie has managed to top the list of highest first Monday grossers on a non-holiday in Hindi. With Rs. 25 cr nett Monday, KGF: Chapter 2 established a stronghold theatrically where it has all the chances to topple all-time lifetime records in the Hindi circuit or at least aim for the top 2 spots.

