Fans go hysterical as star Dhananjaya greets them after Badava Rascal’s success

Fans went hysterical as their beloved star Dhananjaya reached Karnataka’s Chamarajanagar. As per the video surfaced on social media, the actor greeted his fans from his car and the crowd thronged the vehicle in an attempt to see the Kannada star. The actor is seen waiving at the crowd throughout the video.

Dhananjaya's latest release Badava Rascal created a massive buzz at the box office and the fans loved him in the middle-class family drama. Directed by Guru Shankar, the movie saw actress Amrutha Iyengar in the female lead. Vasuki Vaibhav scored the music for the film produced by Dhananjaya. The film also has Nagabhushana NS, Rangayana Raghu, Tara, Poornachandra playing pivotal parts.

Badava Rascal talks about the life of a common guy who enjoys every moment of life with his family and couple of good friends. Fate makes him fall for a politician's daughter. They want to commit to their love but an incident distances the couple. What he does next to mend his life is the film’s storyline.

In the meantime, the actor will now be a part of Shoonya's upcoming film Head Bush. The film is a biopic of Bangalore's first underworld don MP Jayaraj. Penned by Agni Shridhar, film will see Dhananjay playing the role of MP Jayaraj. Music for the biopic has been scored by Charan Raj. Dhananjay is jointly financing the project along with Somanna Talkies banner. The film will also see actress Payal Rajput as female lead.