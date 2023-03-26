Fans groove to the tunes of Rooba Rooba at pre-birthday bash of Ram Charan; Watch

Superstar Ram Charan has been making headlines for quite sometime now after gaining huge recognition for his performance in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor has attended the Oscars 2023 event with his RRR team members. Now, the RRR actor, who will be turning 38 on Monday, is currently enjoying his birthday celebrations which has already begun on the sets of RC15.

A video on Twitter went viral, where it is seen that some Ram Charan fans are dancing to the tunes of Rooba Rooba from his film Orange as a tribute to the superstar on the occasion of his 38th birthday which happens to be tomorrow.

"Happy Birthday @AlwaysRamCharan sir. A spcl tribute to you on your Birthday !! can't forget these songs even after 13years !!", the post read.

RRR success

It was a proud moment for India when RRR's "Naatu Naatu won best original song at the 95th Academy Awards. The song features Ram Charan and Jr NTR and was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. M M Keeravani was the composer of this popular song.

His upcoming project

RC15 happens to be the next project of Ram Charan whose major half of filming has already been completed and the remaining is to be completed this year. SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra will be seen playing the key roles in the film. RC 15 happens to mark the second collaboration of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani after Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan kickstarts his birthday celebrations at RC 15 location with Kiara Advani, Shankar and team: PICS