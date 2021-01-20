Fans mistake Michael Jackson’s look alike for the King of Pop as Ajith and Shalini’s PHOTOS with him go viral

A photo of Thala Ajith and Shalini along with the look alike of Michael Jackson has been making the rounds on social media.

Thala Ajith made headlines yesterday after it was reported that a fan spotted him during his road trip to Sikkim. Apparently, the fan even saw Ajith relishing food from a roadside ‘chaat shop’. Along with it, a couple of photos of Ajith have also been making the rounds, where he can be seen along with his wife Shalini and a look alike of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Surprisingly, some fans even believed that the one in the picture was in fact MJ.

Ajith is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming cop drama Valimai helmed by Nerkonda Paarvai’s director H Vinoth and the team has successfully completed a schedule in the North India. It is reported that the team will now head to South Africa to start the next schedule there. It is also reported that some major sequences will be shot in the country and then the makers will wrap it. Ajith sustained an injury on the sets while shooting for a stunt sequence on his bike.

See the photos of Thala Ajith and Shalini with MJ's look alike here:

THALA AJITH with Michael Jackson ..#Valimai#thala #Ajith pic.twitter.com/MkNY8TGJB8 — தல அருண் அஜித்தியன் (@AKRowdy4) January 18, 2021

Also Read: Thala Ajith photographed while he was on a road trip to Sikkim?

As far as the casting is concerned, the makers have not yet officially announced the official cast list. However, it is rumoured that Valimai also has as the leading lady, Karthikeya as the main antagonist. It is also reported that Raj Ayyappa, and Sumithra will be seen in crucial roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music. It is expected that the makers will announce the official release date of Valimai’s first look poster soon.

