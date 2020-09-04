Fans mob Kiccha Sudeep as he visits Chamundi hills a day after his birthday; WATCH

A day after his birthday, the actor went to the temple to offer prayers. A couple of weeks back, shooting of his upcoming film Phantom was resumed.

A day after his birthday, Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep visited Chamundi Hills and sought blessings. As he arrived, he was surrounded by his fans, who clicked photos with him. As soon as the lockdown was lifted and temples were opened for worship, the actor visited the temple. Before the lockdown was imposed, the actor was busy with his upcoming film Phantom and now the shooting has begun as the permission to continue shooting was granted.

The first schedule after the lockdown will reportedly be held at the Annapoorna Studios in Hyderabad. There will be a minimal cast and crew working while following all safety protocols. Reportedly, an elaborate forest set has been erected and some action sequences will be shot. Meanwhile, other than having four Kannada films in his kitty - Kotigobba 3, Phantom, Billa Ranga Baasha and Thugs of Malgudi, the actor is also hosting the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, he made the headlines recently after actor adopted four government schools in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district. Apparently, he has also implemented scholarship programs to help students and has also planned to take care of teachers’ salaries. He has set up volunteers to check on the locations of these schools to thoroughly ensure that the schools are well equipped. Watch the video of fans thronging Sudeep as he is seen departing in style.

