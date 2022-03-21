Fans mob SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR as they reach Jaipur to promote RRR; Video

The craze for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is increasing with each passing day. The team is following an extensive promotion plan that takes them to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Dubai, adding to the popularity of this periodic drama before its release on 25 March. Today, the RRR trio Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and SS Rajamouli made a stop at Rajasthan and the crowd at the event went bonkers to see these three at Jaipur's Hawa Mahal.

The latest update about this fictional drama suggests that the Hindi and Telugu versions of the venture will have different run times. While the Telugu outing will enjoy a run-time of 3 hours 2 minutes, the Hindi rendition will appear for under 3 hours 7 minutes, therefore, making the latter lengthier by 5 minutes. It is also reported that if need be, the makers may further add a few additional minutes for the Hindi version.

Meanwhile, this S.S Rajamouli directorial is also the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

Financed by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments, the pan-India movie will be out in all 5 Indian languages. The film will be available in Telugu along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English. For the unversed, RRR stands for 'Roudram Ranam Rudhiram' in Telugu, while it refers to 'Rise, Roar, Revolt' in English.

The film has Jr NTR and Ram Charan in main roles along with the special roles by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran will also be seen playing ancillary roles in the period action drama

