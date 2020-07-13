Fans of Power Star trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan ahead of the actor's birthday

The fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan made the hashtag, #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter ahead of the actor's birthday on September 2. The actor is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry.

The millions of fans and followers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan made the hashtag, #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter ahead of the actor's birthday on September 2. The actor is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. The fans and followers of the southern star made sure they tweet about the actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming birthday on September 2. Now, on the work front, the southern star will be seen in an upcoming film called, Vakeel Saab. The south film is remake of the super hit Bollywood film called Pink.

The southern remake of Pink sees, Pawan Kalyan essay the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Some time ago, a picture from the film, was leaked on social media. The still from the film which was leaked sees the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer’s avatar. The actor is seen standing in a courtroom. The south star cum politician is seen in an intense mood in the leaked image.

Check out the tweets

* The man of humanity

* The man of commitment

*The man of simplicity

*The man of dedication

*The man of inspiration

*The man of dignity...

All the above character in a single person named as @PawanKalyan#AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/BA4p5jMQl4 — Timmanolla Kishore (@timmanolla) July 13, 2020

Ne Dedication And Attitude Never Replace Anyone #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/GUQsHXu38a — Ramesh 143 (@Ramesh116275826) July 13, 2020

King, leader, God, hero my everything is power star #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/VGCbwSqD9l — Sai Power Star (@SaiPowe85036331) July 13, 2020

The fans and film audiences got very excited when the picture was floating on social media. Many fans also shared the leaked image from Vakeel Saab on their respective social media handles. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But, sadly due to the global outbreak of COVID 19 all the theatres in the country have been shut down as a precautionary measure.

ALSO READ Emotional Pawan Kalyan prays for Amitabh Bachchan; Reminisces his reaction when Big B was injured in Coolie

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×