  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fans of Power Star trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan ahead of the actor's birthday

The fans of Power Star Pawan Kalyan made the hashtag, #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter ahead of the actor's birthday on September 2. The actor is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry.
Mumbai
Fans of Power Star trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan ahead of the actor's birthdayFans of Power Star trend #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan ahead of the actor's birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The millions of fans and followers of Power Star Pawan Kalyan made the hashtag, #AdvanceHBDPawanKalyan trend on Twitter ahead of the actor's birthday on September 2. The actor is one of the most beloved actors from the south film industry. The fans and followers of the southern star made sure they tweet about the actor Pawan Kalyan's upcoming birthday on September 2. Now, on the work front, the southern star will be seen in an upcoming film called, Vakeel Saab. The south film is remake of the super hit Bollywood film called Pink.

The southern remake of Pink sees, Pawan Kalyan essay the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Some time ago, a picture from the film, was leaked on social media. The still from the film which was leaked sees the Power Star Pawan Kalyan in a lawyer’s avatar. The actor is seen standing in a courtroom. The south star cum politician is seen in an intense mood in the leaked image.

Check out the tweets

The fans and film audiences got very excited when the picture was floating on social media. Many fans also shared the leaked image from Vakeel Saab on their respective social media handles. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. But, sadly due to the global outbreak of COVID 19 all the theatres in the country have been shut down as a precautionary measure.  

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement