Fans' reaction to Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 announcement teaser turns theaters into a frenzy; WATCH
As the announcement teaser for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 plays in theaters, a staggering number of fans turn up, making it nothing short of a festival.
Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 has been officially announced by the makers on January 14, 2025. The much-awaited sequel has been buzzing for quite a long time, with the official confirmation being made on this Pongal.
As the movie’s announcement teaser was screened at various theaters across India, a staggering number of fans packed up inside the cinema halls. With the fiery promo for the upcoming movie being unveiled, theaters turned into a frenzy by fans celebrating the return of “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian.
See reactions by fans here:
The Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 was made official by makers featuring a glimpse of the superstar along with the film’s director, Nelson, and musician Anirudh Ravichander. The 4-minute-long promo was packed with action-packed moments, unveiling the deadly avatar of the actor once again.
See the announcement teaser for Jailer 2:
The movie is a sequel to 2023’s Jailer, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The first installment featured the tale of a former jail warden who leads a quaint life with his family. However, things take a turn when the man’s police officer son goes missing and is presumed dead by the family.
This leads him to go on a revenge spree, hunting down the wrongdoers and the potential suspects of his son’s death. As the plot thickens, the film also delves into becoming a heist movie.
The movie features key roles for Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, and many others. In addition to the ensemble cast, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff made cameo appearances.
Moving forward, Rajinikanth is currently in the works for his next film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is touted as an action flick with actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao playing prominent roles.
