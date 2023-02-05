Fans swoon over Samantha's sunkissed, sans-makeup selfie
Take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest sunkissed selfie on Instagram.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is extremely active on social media. The stunner never fails to entertain the netizens with exciting updates from her daily life. Just recently, the Yashoda star took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie with her eyes closed and a faint smile, "Find the light." As soon as the post was up, the fans started flooding the comment section with heart emojis.
Post going on a social media detox, Samantha is once again increasing her internet presence slowly. Prior to this, the diva posted a January photo dump on the micro-blogging site, giving us a sneak peek into the month gone by. The post included pictures from the Citadel shoot, Yashoda's launch event, her gym diaries, and a heartfelt message for her friend Rahul Ravindran, among other things, "Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle."
Samantha joins team Citadel
Meanwhile, after taking over the South, Samantha is all set to step into Bollywood with Raj and DK's Citadel. The stunner will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in the show. Confirming her latest project, the Oh Baby star penned on Instagram, "the mission is on...we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." For those who do not know, the show is an Indian adaptation of the International series of the same name which was created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.
Samantha's lineup
Over and above this, Samantha will next grace the silver screens with the mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Made under the direction of Gunasekhar, the movie is the cinematic adaptation of Kalidasa's famous love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant. The much-hyped venture is scheduled to reach the theatres on 17th February this year.
In addition to this, she will also play the female lead in Shiva Nirvana's romantic entertainer, Kushi. Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda has been placed opposite Samantha in the much-talked-about drama. Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and Rahul Ramakrishna will be seen in supporting roles in Kushi.
