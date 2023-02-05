Fans swoon over Samantha's sunkissed, sans-makeup selfie

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is extremely active on social media. The stunner never fails to entertain the netizens with exciting updates from her daily life. Just recently, the Yashoda star took to her Instagram handle and shared a sunkissed selfie with her eyes closed and a faint smile, "Find the light." As soon as the post was up, the fans started flooding the comment section with heart emojis.

Post going on a social media detox, Samantha is once again increasing her internet presence slowly. Prior to this, the diva posted a January photo dump on the micro-blogging site, giving us a sneak peek into the month gone by. The post included pictures from the Citadel shoot, Yashoda's launch event, her gym diaries, and a heartfelt message for her friend Rahul Ravindran, among other things, "Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle."