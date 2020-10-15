  1. Home
Fans of Thalapathy Vijay trend #QuitPannuda as lyrical video from Master to be out tomorrow

The fans and followers of the lead star of Master made sure that they trend #QuitPannuda on Twitter as the lyrical video of the new song will be out tomorrow.
Mumbai
The makers of the much awaited drama, Master announced that they will be releasing the lyrical video of Quit Pannuda on the occasion of music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The well known music director has composed music for the Thalapathy Vijay starrer. The fans and followers of the lead star of Master made sure that they trend, the hashtag #QuitPannuda on Twitter. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the lyrical video of a new song called Quit Pannuda. The director of the highly anticipated flick also shared a post about the news song on his Twitter account.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote in his tweet, "UPDATE! Rockstar’s birthday special. Smiling face with smiling eyes #QuitPannuda." The music director of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer also shared a message on his Twitter account. Anirudh Ravichander wrote in his tweet, "What a bday gift from dearest team #Master #QuitPannuda." The upcoming film Master will also feature the makkal selvan of the southern film industry, Vijay Sethupathi.

Check out the tweets

The Super Deluxe actor will be essaying a negative role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The first look poster of the film has already generated a lot of curiosity and intrigue among the fans and audience members. The first look of Vijay Sethupathi has immensely impressed the fans and film audiences. The film Master was slated for a release, but due to the COVID 19 crisis, the makers had to postpone the film's release.

(ALSO READ: Vijay’s Master: Lyrical video of Quit Pannuda single track to be RELEASED on Anirudh Ravichander’s birthday)

