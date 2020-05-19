Fans trend #20YearsOfKushi; The film that was the turning point of Thalapathy Vijay's career starring Jyothika

Over the years Vijay has acted in a number of films and has set a new benchmark in the industry with his unconventional roles. However, his 2000 released film Kushi starring Jyothika is considered to be the turning point of his career.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the top actors in the Kollywood film industry. The actor has won millions of hearts with his onscreen personality and acting prowess. Over the years he has acted in a number of films and has set a new benchmark in the industry with his unconventional roles. However, his 2000 released film Kushi starring Jyothika is considered to be the turning point of his career. Directed by S. J. Surya and produced by A. M. Rathnam, the film featured Vijay and Jyothika in the leading roles. Today, May 19, Kushi has completed 20 years of its release and fans have been sharing the poster and scenes from the film.

One of the fans wrote, "#20YearsOfKushi This was the turning point of Vijay's career. What an elegant screenplay by @iam_SJSuryah sir. BGM was just a lit Fire. @actorvijay #Jyothika Performances Collision symbol . One of the best love movie of all time. All songs became huge hit." Also, a special poster designed by the fans has taken social media by storm. The BGM of the film still remains fresh and the magical story of Jenny (Jyothika) and Shiva (Vijay) has a separate fanbase.

#20YearsOfKushi .. This film has seperate fanbase which covered among Youth audience .. Sudden turning point of @actorvijay career nd becomes Blockbuster .. #Deva BGM in these scenes .. Kudos to @iam_SJSuryah pic.twitter.com/3mL7Ud72pa — GANESHStayHomeStaySafe (@Ganesh_265) May 18, 2020

20 years! This movie has remained so fresh and still this music album is a gem and have stayed evergreen! @iam_SJSuryah Thalaivaa #20YearsOfKushi pic.twitter.com/hVYP743YOJ — Ilyas Muhammed (@mariyaanX) May 19, 2020

#20YearsOfKushi This was the turning point of Vijay's career. What an elegant screenplay by @iam_SJSuryah sir. BGM was just a lit . @actorvijay #Jyothika Performances . One of the best love movie of all time. All songs became huge hit !#20YearsOfKushi #Master pic.twitter.com/tCPtMRluY2 — Mster Pride (@Master_pride) May 19, 2020

1 of the most favorite important film in #ThalapathyVijay career nowadays you can able to see lot's love story with ego fighting"s but this the trendsetter for all #jothika @actorvijay @Actor_Vivek performance "s.. @iam_SJSuryah directions everything.. #20yearsofkushi.. pic.twitter.com/ii5UyQaHPS — GANESHStayHomeStaySafe (@Ganesh_265) May 18, 2020

#20YearsOfKushi One of those few Tamil movies which managed to transform the visual aesthetics in the new millennium and also one of the best movies of its kind. It was absolutely fresh even when i got glimpses of it about 2 weeks ago on TV. pic.twitter.com/kQ28c6Fl3A — Kumaran Kumanan (@KumaranKumanan) May 19, 2020

The soundtrack of the film was composed by Deva, while Vairamuthu penned the lyrics for the songs. In Hindi, the film was released as Khushi and in Telugu as Kushi and in Kannada as Eno Onthara. Jyothika won the Filmfare Best Actress Award in Tamil for her performance in the film, Kushi.

