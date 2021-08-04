Fans trend Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan as the characters played by star studded cast surface online

Ponninyin Selvan is an ambitious project directed by Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a historical fiction novel of the same name, written by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The novel tells the story of Rajaraja Chola I of the Chola dynasty. The movie shooting was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the consequent nationwide lockdown. Post lockdown, the team had resumed shoot and is moving at a brisk phase.

Mani Ratnam has roped in big names like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai as the main cast and many more stars for important roles. Ponninyin Selvan is currently trending on social media as an image of the cast with their characters is circulating. According to the list, Prakash Raj, who replaced Amitabh Bachchan, plays Sundara Chozhar, while Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, and Aishwarya Lekshmi play Aditya Karikalan, Arulmozhi Varman, Vandhiyathevan, Kundhavi, Nandhi/Mandakini, and Poonguzhali respectively. The recent report also gives out the details about who is pairing with whom, and who is playing the antagonist in the film.

Ponninyin Selvan is being jointly produced by Mani Ratnam and Lyca Productions while Siva Ananth is the film’s Executive Producer. A.R. Rahman will be composing the music and Ravi Varman has been roped in for cinematography. Ponniniyin Selvan consists of two parts, while the first part will be hitting the big screens earlier in 2022, the second part is expected to be completed soon too.