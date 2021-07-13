Fans of Vijay trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay as he was issued court notice for ​tax exemption on Rolls Royce

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay extend their support to the actor regarding tax exemption on his Rolls Royce Car issued by Madras High Court. Trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay on social media

Thalapathy Vijay is currently trending on social media as his fans are extending full support towards the tax exemption issue. Today, Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs 1 Lakh for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car, which is worth of rupess 7.95 crores. The court ordered Vijay to deposit Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. On that note, the loyal fan base of Thalapathy, who are known to stand with the actor through thick and thin, yet again extended their support.

The Thalapathy fans are sharing photos of Vijay in Rolls Royce, his struggle and he dealing with his haters, with a #WeSupportThalapathyVijay. The hashtag is currently trending on social media platforms as thousands of Thalapathy fans are extending their support and love to the Master actor. Take a look at few of the tweets by fans:



Thalapathy Vijay had already paid the full Life time tax for his Rolls Royce which he asked to reduce the taxes.#Beast #Master @actorvijay #WeSupportThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/7cmE3oyOdh — Thanjavur_District_Head (VMI) (@VMI_Thanjai) July 13, 2021



If You Have Thousand Of Reasons To Hate Him, We Have Million Of Reasons To Love Him ! #WeSupportThalapathyVIJAY #Beast @actorvijaypic.twitter.com/ySx8Cq1be8 — S A S I (@ReDevilSasi) July 13, 2021

'Being Vijay is not that easy' This statement stays true since his debut. When a common man faces all struggles, pain, criticisms and attains the #1 position in his field, he gets to face even more. But, I know he will get through this phase too! #WeSupportThalapathyVIJAY pic.twitter.com/1ixN0SjhPa — Nivas Rahmaniac (@NivasPokkiri) July 13, 2021



We Always Stand Along With Thalapathy Vijay & Will Keep Supporting Thalapathy Vijay Forever & Ever..!! Thalapathy Vijay Means A Lot To Us.. #WeSupportThalapathyVijay#Master #Beast @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/cZwYuuirgr — Bangalore Tamil Pasanga (@BTP_Offl) July 13, 2021

For unversed, In 2012, the Bigil actor filed a petition to restrain tax authorities from demanding or collecting entry tax of his Rolls Royce car, which was imported from England. Today, the Madras High court dismissed his petition and fined him Rs 1 Lakh for failing to pay entry tax on his luxurious car. The judge also said that the actor has been portrayed as a champion of social justice in films against corruption but failed to pay entry tax. He further added that in Tamil cinema, heroes have become rulers, prompting people to believe them as real heroes.

On the work front, after scoring a massive success with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is pumped up for his next movie titled Beast. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will see Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. Currently, the actor is busy shooting the second schedule along with his team in Chennai. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film.

