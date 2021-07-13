  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fans of Vijay trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay as he was issued court notice for ​tax exemption on Rolls Royce

Fans of Thalapathy Vijay extend their support to the actor regarding tax exemption on his Rolls Royce Car issued by Madras High Court. Trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay on social media
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2021 05:48 pm
Fans of Vijay trend #WeSupportThalapathyVijay
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Thalapathy Vijay is currently trending on social media as his fans are extending full support towards the tax exemption issue. Today, Madras High Court fined Thalapathy Vijay Rs 1 Lakh for not paying entry tax on his Rolls Royce car, which is worth of rupess 7.95 crores. The court ordered Vijay to deposit Rs 1 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Public Relief Fund within two weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the order. On that note, the loyal fan base of Thalapathy, who are known to stand with the actor through thick and thin, yet again extended their support.

 The Thalapathy fans are sharing photos of Vijay in Rolls Royce, his struggle and he dealing with his haters, with a #WeSupportThalapathyVijay. The hashtag is currently trending on social media platforms as thousands of Thalapathy fans are extending their support and love to the Master actor. Take a look at few of the tweets by fans: 

 
 
 
 

For unversed, In 2012, the Bigil actor filed a petition to restrain tax authorities from demanding or collecting entry tax of his Rolls Royce car, which was imported from England. Today, the Madras High court dismissed his petition and fined him Rs 1 Lakh for failing to pay entry tax on his luxurious car. The judge also said that the actor has been portrayed as a champion of social justice in films against corruption but failed to pay entry tax. He further added that in Tamil cinema, heroes have become rulers, prompting people to believe them as real heroes.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay fined 1 Lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his Rolls Royce; Read Deets

On the work front, after scoring a massive success with Master, Thalapathy Vijay is pumped up for his next movie titled Beast. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will see Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar. Currently, the actor is busy shooting the second schedule along with his team in Chennai. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Thalapathy Vijay fined 1 Lakh by Madras High Court for seeking tax exemption on his Rolls Royce; Read Deets
South Newsmakers Of The Week: From Thala Ajith's Valimai Update to Mehreen Pirzada calling off her wedding
Thalapathy Vijay’s PHOTOS with the crew of Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Beast go viral
Beast: Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde kickstart new schedule today in Chennai; Here's all you need to know
Viral Video: Thalapathy Vijay spotted driving his swanky car in Chennai?
VIRAL VIDEO: Thalapathy Vijay spotted at Chennai airport; Is the actor heading for new schedule of Beast?