Fans welcome Ram Charan & wife Upasana with firecrackers outside his dad Chiranjeevi's house; WATCH

Post Acharya's release, Ram Charan & his wife Upasana who visited dad Chiranjeevi's house in Hyderabad got a warm surprise from his fans. As Actor was coming out of his dad's house, fans mobbed his car and gave him a warm welcome with firecrackers. Fans burst huge crackers in front of Ram Charan's car and tried to capture him with their phones through the tinted windows.

Ram Charan also waved at the fans and smiled at their gesture. Currently, this video has surfaced on social media and is going viral. Netizens reacted to the video and called him truly a man of the masses.

Watch Ram Charan's video here:

Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi shared screen space for the first time in the recently released film Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film has been receiving lukewarm reviews but netizens are praising the father-son duo's screen presence and chemistry. The film also starred Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Ram Charan. Financed by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment, Mani Sharma has provided the tunes for this socio-political drama.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is currently shooting for his next pan-Indian film with director Shankar, tentatively titled RC15. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. The shoot is moving at a brisk pace and almost three important schedules of the film have been wrapped up.