Fans wish music composer GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi as they welcome their baby girl

Music composer GV Prakash Kumar and his singer wife Saindhavi are blessed with a baby girl.

Popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar, who has also acted in a couple of Tamil movies, welcomed his daughter along with his singer wife Saindhavi yesterday. Twitter is filled with wishes for the singer and the composer as fans took to the micro-blogging website to wish them both. GV Prakash married his childhood friend and singer Saindhavi in 2013. The lovely couple was blessed with a baby girl on April 20.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi were classmates in school and have been friends ever since. Meanwhile, on the work front, GV has a dozen films in his kitty as an actor, including Bachelor and Jail. Other than acting, he is also composing some high-profile projects as a music composer. He has composed music for Suriya starrer Soorarai Pottru and Kanagana Ranaut's Thalaivi. He has been posting updates about his next films on his Twitter space.

In a recent piece of news, it was revealed that he will be composing music for Suriya’s next film, Vaadivaasal too. Team Vaadivaasal has also kicked-start their pr work, according to the film’s music composer GV Prakash Kumar. Taking to Twitter, he stated that they have started the audio works of the film and that his composition for the film will be more special, adding that the sound quality will be unique in the film. Meanwhile, Saindhavi's last song was Ellu Vayal Pookalaye from Dhanush starrer Asuran in GV Prakash's music.

