'Farewell my friend': Kiccha Sudeep pens an emotional note for Puneeth Rajkumar as actor laid to rest

Kannada powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full state honours in Kanteerava studio on Sunday, October 31. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, actor Yash, and many others were present to bid a final goodbye to the legendary actor who passed away on October 29 due to massive cardiac arrest. Kiccha Sudeep has now penned an emotional farewell note for his dear friend and it might leave you in tears.

"These three days I should say, our beloved Chief Minister and the Govt did a splendid job with the arrangements. Every bit arranged with such dignity and discipline. A class apart," Kiccha Sudeep wrote in his long note as he thanked concerned officials for playing a major role in giving Puneeth a deserving send-off.

"It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts. He was always a loved one and a blessed one. This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, "Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally"," Sudeep wrote in his long note as he bid farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar.

Check out Sudeep's tweet below:

The 46-year-old actor was rushed to the Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru after he experienced chest pain on October 29.