Farhana OTT Release Date Out: When and where to watch Aishwarya Rajesh's movie online?

Aishwarya Rajesh's recent film Farhana, which caught many controversies, is all set for digital release. The film was released in May in the theatres and earned good response from the audiences. Despite a huge backlash from the Muslim community, the film opened to decent reviews from critics and film buffs. Now, after one month of release, Farhana finally reached home for the audiences to watch who missed at the cinema halls.

If you haven't watched Farhana yet, here are all the details you need to know about the digital release.

Where to watch Farhana

The digital rights of Farhana have been bagged by the OTT platform, Sony LIV. After one month of theatrical release, the digital release of the film has been confirmed by the streaming platform on social media. Farhana is available for streaming in three different languages (Tamil, Telegu, and Hindi). It is only available for the viewers that are holding a subscription to the streaming service platform.

When to watch

Farhana is out online. The film has been released, July 7, on the OTT platform, Sony LIV. The online platform released a special trailer as they announced the news recently.

About Farhana and its controversies

Directed by Nelson Venkatesan, Aishwarya Rajesh plays the role of Farhana, who works in the Call Center that operates phone sex services due to depleting financial conditions in her family. However, things take a dangerous turn when her growing closeness with a random stranger lands her into deep trouble.

However, Farhana landed in trouble after the release as Muslim originations alleged that the film portrays the Muslim community in a bad light. A few Muslim groups, including the Indian National League (INL), termed the film "anti-Islamic" for her role. In fact, Aishwarya was also given protection from the police outside her house in Chennai, due to the controversy. The makers also reacted to the controversy and issued a statement, where they mentioned that "Farhana movie is for all fans. Not against any religion or sentiments."

Jithan Ramesh, Sakthi and Aishwarya Dutta, Selvaraghavan, Kitty and Anumol played notable characters in the project. Gokul Benoy and VJ Sabu Joseph handled cinematography and editing respectively for the movie which marked the fourth outing for Aishwarya this year. Music is composed by Justin Prabhakaran.

