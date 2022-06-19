Farther's Day 2022: Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Rashmika Mandanna & others post special messages and unseen pics

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jun 19, 2022 01:40 PM IST  |  6.8K
mahesh Babu Chiranjeevi fathers day post
Megastar Chiranjeevi shares an unseen photo with his dad on Father's Day 2022. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "It is a great feeling to be a grateful son and a proud father!." Other South celebs like Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna have also expressed gratitude and affection for their fathers to celebrate the occasion. 

Picked from his archives, Mahesh Babu shares a photo with the superstar and his father Krishna alongside a heartfelt note. "You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn't be who I am without you.. Happy Father's Day Nanna!." 

Amidst the flurry of messages and tributes in honour of Father’s Day on social media, Pushpa girl Rashmika shared a selfie with her father. 

rashmika_mandanna_fathers_day_post.jpg

Pooja Hegde also posted a photo and revealed how much her father is old school and loves to read a newspaper. 

pooja_hegde_fathers_day_post.jpg

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal also posted Happy Father's Day message on Twitter. 

