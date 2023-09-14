Fashion disaster or style? Shruti Haasan spotted at Mumbai airport in a quirky look you'd not want to miss

Shruti Haasan, actress and daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in her signature black outfit. She was swarmed by paparazzi, who were eager to get a glimpse of the actress. At the airport, a paparazzo complimented Haasan for her action sequences in her movie, Waltair Veerayya. Haasan was thrilled to hear this praise and thanked the paparazzi for his kind words.

Shruti Haasan's recent airport look has been equally making headlines for its unique and quirky style. What really stood out about Shruti's outfit was the way she accessorized it. Her top with leather pants and jacket added a pop of color to her overall look. What do you think about Shruti’s latest airport look? Setting fashion or a disaster? Let us know in the comment section below.

Haasan is known for her versatility as an actress. She has starred in a variety of films, from romantic comedies to action thrillers. She is also a trained dancer and singer.

On the personal front

The Yevadu actress is currently dating visual artist Santanu Hazarika and is in a live-in relationship. The multi-talented actress has always been very vocal about their relationship and keeps posting their lovey-dovey moments every now and then on her social media handles.

Upcoming projects of Shruti

In the upcoming days, the audience will see a lot more from Shruti Haasan. She will be starring in Prashant Neel's highly-anticipated cinematic venture, Salaar, where she shares the screen with Prabhas. The release date of the film has been postponed. The makers are yet to announce the date.

