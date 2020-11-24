  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Fashion Face off: 5 Times Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh almost twinned & were inspired by each other

Here's a look at 5 times when Rakul and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing similar outfits and were inspired by each other's looks.
8863 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh fashion face offFashion Face off: 5 Times Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh almost twinned & were inspired by each other
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is no denying, Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh are style icons of the Indian film industry. Be it traditional wear or western, these two actresses never fail to leave us mesmerised with their sartorial choices. Rakul's style has evolved over the years in a much better way and has become trendsetters among millennials.  Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is known for her classic style statement. In fact, these beauties have got the same fashion taste but have their own way of carrying each look. Here's a look at 5 times when they were spotted wearing similar outfits and knowingly or unknowingly got inspired by each other's looks. 

1. Oversized white shirt: Rakul and Deepika Padukone are giving us major inspiration in their oversized outfits and we just can't wait to try it. While Rakul teamed it up with Gucci fanny pack, Deepika Padukone gave a twist to her baggy silhouette as she opted for a black corset over it. Pick your boyfriend’s or dad’s overshirt shirt and make it a statement like a boss. 

2. Colour blocking done right: Rakul Preet Singh did colour blocking right in an orange dress and neon pink heels. On the other hand, DP slayed in a similar bright and vibrant orange body con dress. The actresses carried the bodycon dress in their best stylish way. We just can't pick one! 

Also Read: Travel Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh shares a perfect fam jam photo as she gets back to work after Maldives vacay 

3. Anamika Khanna black outfit: Deepika Padukone's edgy ensemble featuring a black sequins blouse and high-waist palazzo pants had grabbed a lot of attention. DP nailed it in this gorgeous look. Rakul was also spotted wearing this same Anamika Khanna black outfit. While the Bajirao Mastani actress carried a bold look, Rakul flaunted her uber-chic style. Who wore it better? 

4. In striped midi dress: Rakul and DP were spotted wearing strikingly identical striped bodycon dress a few years ago. 

5. In denim wash jumpsuit: Both the actresses had impressed fashion police with their all-denim jumpsuit. Rakul styled her denim Appapop jumpsuit with printed heels while Padmavat actress opted for rose pink toe tip heels.

Who's style do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Also Read: WATCH: Rana Daggubati breaks down as he REVEALS of his critical health condition on Samantha Akkineni's show

 

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Travel Diaries: Rakul Preet Singh shares a perfect fam jam photo as she gets back to work after Maldives vacay
Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her beach body as she chills amidst the cool blue waters of Maldives; See Photo
Rakul Preet Singh flashes a big smile as she gives a sneak peek into her Maldives beach fun; WATCH
Rakul Preet Singh shares a breathtaking photo with her brother as she enjoys sunset in Maldives
Rakul Preet Singh is true blue water baby as she shares sexy picture in a green bikini from Maldives; See Post
Rakul Preet Singh keeps it all cool and comfy in a white spaghetti top and denim as she gets clicked in Mumbai
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement