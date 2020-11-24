Fashion Face off: 5 Times Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh almost twinned & were inspired by each other

Here's a look at 5 times when Rakul and Deepika Padukone were spotted wearing similar outfits and were inspired by each other's looks.

There is no denying, and Rakul Preet Singh are style icons of the Indian film industry. Be it traditional wear or western, these two actresses never fail to leave us mesmerised with their sartorial choices. Rakul's style has evolved over the years in a much better way and has become trendsetters among millennials. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is known for her classic style statement. In fact, these beauties have got the same fashion taste but have their own way of carrying each look. Here's a look at 5 times when they were spotted wearing similar outfits and knowingly or unknowingly got inspired by each other's looks.

1. Oversized white shirt: Rakul and Deepika Padukone are giving us major inspiration in their oversized outfits and we just can't wait to try it. While Rakul teamed it up with Gucci fanny pack, Deepika Padukone gave a twist to her baggy silhouette as she opted for a black corset over it. Pick your boyfriend’s or dad’s overshirt shirt and make it a statement like a boss.

2. Colour blocking done right: Rakul Preet Singh did colour blocking right in an orange dress and neon pink heels. On the other hand, DP slayed in a similar bright and vibrant orange body con dress. The actresses carried the bodycon dress in their best stylish way. We just can't pick one!

3. Anamika Khanna black outfit: Deepika Padukone's edgy ensemble featuring a black sequins blouse and high-waist palazzo pants had grabbed a lot of attention. DP nailed it in this gorgeous look. Rakul was also spotted wearing this same Anamika Khanna black outfit. While the Bajirao Mastani actress carried a bold look, Rakul flaunted her uber-chic style. Who wore it better? 4. In striped midi dress: Rakul and DP were spotted wearing strikingly identical striped bodycon dress a few years ago. 5. In denim wash jumpsuit: Both the actresses had impressed fashion police with their all-denim jumpsuit. Rakul styled her denim Appapop jumpsuit with printed heels while Padmavat actress opted for rose pink toe tip heels. Who's style do you like the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

