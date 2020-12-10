Fashion Face off: Alia Bhatt or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore the Zimmermann better?

Interestingly, Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt have the same fashion taste and are known for keeping all things cute.

Fashion face-offs are common these days and today, we have stunning actresses Rashmika Mandanna and on the list. Alia, who will be seen opposite Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli's RRR, has something in common with Rashmika Mandanna: a dress from Zimmermann. The young actresses were spotted donning the same dress on different occasions. Interestingly, Rashmika and Alia also have the same fashion taste and are known for keeping all things cute.

Rashmika Mandanna, known for her chic style statement, recently shared a picture of herself wearing a dress from Zimmermann. She is one of many other celebrities who was seen donning the popular floral dress featuring bell sleeves. The Dear Comrade actress styled her look with open hair, minimal makeup and strap heels.

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing the exact same dress in 2018 and she looked super cute in it. For her best friend's birthday, Alia opted this pastel floral lace dress from Zimmermann. The little outfit features bell sleeves and a deep V neckline. Alia Bhatt kept it simple and minimal as she styled her look with a pair of strappy heels, soft makeup, half up half down hair in a braid and a chained cross-body sling.

Well, both Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt carried this cute little dress equally in their best stylish way. What are your thoughts? Pick your favourite and comment below!

