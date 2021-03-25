Fashion Face Off: Allu Arjun or Rana Daggubati; Who pulled off screen printed artwork white shirt better?

On our fashion face-off list, we have Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun- two of Tollywood’s best-dressed actors who always serve us major style goals.

Fashion face-offs are quite normal and interestingly, celebrities have gracefully turned it into a trend. As we all know, the actors are always in the limelight, be it for their airport or promotional look. This week, we have Rana Daggubati and Allu Arjun- two of Tollywood’s best-dressed actors who always serve us major style goals. The boys recently turned heads with their sartorial style statements as both sported a similar look.

For a recent movie promotional event, Allu Arjun opted for a screen-printed artwork white shirt by Sahil Aneja that he paired with leather patched joggers pant and black shoes. Allu Arjun is very particular about his fashion choices and he is someone who sticks to a few colours like white and black. However, he equally loves being experimental when it comes to fashion. We loved this look of AA! This look has been styled by celebrity stylist Harmaan Kaur.

Rana Daggubati, who is busy with the promotions of Aranya and Kadaan, was spotted wearing a similar artwork shirt by the same designer. The actor paired the classic white cotton shirt with a pair of blue denim and completed his look with shoes and sunglasses. He kept it simple yet cool.

