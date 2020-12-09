Fashion Face Off: Allu Arjun's wife Sneha or Ram Charan's wife Upasana; Who wore Abu Sandeep lehenga better?

Sneha was spotted wearing a classic lehenga at Niharika Konidela's Mehendi ceremony, while Upasana was seen wearing the exact piece by the same designer during one of the events last year.

As we all know fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but interestingly, this time we have star wives on the list. Taking inspiration from different designers, stylists and having twinning moments is very common in the world of fashion. Well, well, we have this time Tollywood star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha and Ram Charan's wife Upasana on the fashion face-off list. Sneha was spotted wearing a classic lehenga recently at Niharika Konidela's Mehendi ceremony while Upasana was seen wearing the exact piece by the same designer during one of the events last year. As we all know, stylists go beyond to create the best looks for their celebrity clients. However, the similar outfits worn by the celebs give rise to many comparisons later.

For Niharika Konidela's Mehendi ceremony yesterday, Sneha picked the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla embroidered and multicoloured geometric mirrorwork lehenga. Sneha paired the lehenga with off-shoulder crop top featuring dramatic frill sleeves. Keeping it as simple as she can and letting her outfit do all the talking, the star wife decided to keep hair straight and open, and finished it with minimal makeup and red lip colour. She looked stunning and carried the outfit in her best way possible!

Upasana, on the other hand, was seen wearing the same skirt and crop top that she accessorised with a heavy neckpiece, and half hair tied up. She looked nice! Both looked amazing and pulled off the look with grace and confidence.

Who according to you wore the dramatic and multi-coloured lehenga better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

