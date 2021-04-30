Fashion Face Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off easy breezy checkered co ord set better?

Today, on our fashion face-off list, we have two gorgeous actresses- Kajal Aggarwal and Deepika Padukone who were seen wearing similar easy-breezy checkered co-ord set in blue and white.

Co-ord sets are in trend and are ruling the fashion world like a boss this summer. It is a hit trend not only among the ladies but men too are rocking it in their best stylish way. Celebs are very often spotted wearing co-ord sets at the airport or during their holidays. Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is among a few celebs who is known for acing this trend like no other. During her honeymoon to the Maldives, Kajal Aggarwal was also spotted wearing a two-piece outfit and it is all things pretty. Today, on our fashion face-off list, we have two gorgeous actresses- Kajal Aggarwal and who were seen wearing similar easy-breezy checkered co-ord set in blue and white.

During the promotions of Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone opted for a white and blue checkered co-ord set by Anna Mason. Her peplum crop top features a bow at the front while her skirt has a ruffled hem, a side-slit with pockets and it is all things pretty. She teamed her gorgeous and summer-friendly outfit with dark blue-hued pumps from Saint Laurent. The stunner accessorised her look with a pair of eye-grabbing gold earrings and completed her look with neutral makeup and pinned her wavy hair back in half. DP who will be seen in Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's film looked super fresh and her stylish best.

On her honeymoon to Maldives last year with husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal wore a check print strapless crop top and tiered skirt. Believe it or not, but it is just worth Rs 2,700 and from the label How When Wear. Kajal completed her holiday outfit with a pair of giant hoops and a colourful hairband. We totally loved her look

Who according to you pulled off checkered co-ord set better? Let us know in the comment section below

