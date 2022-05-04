Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Kriti Sanon; Who managed to pull off flared pants and top look better?

Fashion face-offs as we all know are no big deal these days. With a competitive market and stylists leaving no stone unturned to make sure celebs put their best fashion foot forward, it is more important to know who manages to pull off an outfit better. Today on our fashion face-off list, we have two stunning ladies, Kriti Sanon and Kajal Aggarwal looking their best in pink flared pants.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her unconventional fashion choices. Her style statement is super comfy yet stylish. The leggy lass had managed to turn heads with her look in pink flared pants and bell sleeves top. A giant ring, long neckpiece and eye-grabbing earrings gave an overall appealing look. For hair, Kajal decided to keep it loose with a middle parting and completed the look with flawless makeup, mascara and smokey eyes.

During the promotions of her film Panipat co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon was seen wearing the exact outfit as Kajal by Nupur Kanoi. Featuring pink and white stripes with an extended collar and box sleeves, she teamed the top with flared pants. A messy hairdo, filled brows, and oxidised neckpiece completed her easy-breezy look.

Who according to you managed to pull off the easy-breezy pink outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.