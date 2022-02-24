Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Samantha; Who pulled off silk saree look better?

Two stunning ladies of the film industry, Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are epitome of elegance, grace, and beauty. When it comes to fashion, especially when it's about wearing a saree, Sam and Kajal understand the enduring elegance of a timeless classic. The stunners were recently seen wearing a similar silk saree and they looked drop-dead gorgeous.

For her baby shower, the mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal opted for a red silk saree which she teamed with a simple sleeveless blouse. Elevating her royal look was the choker necklace along with a pair of statement earrings. She let her saree and jewellery do all the talking as she kept her makeup as minimal as she could. A bindi and open hair in soft curls completed her look for the baby shower event.

Sharing these photos on Instagram, the Acharya actress wrote, "Mommy training: Learning about strengths you didn’t know you had and dealing with fears you never knew existed !."

Take a look:

On the other hand, Samantha picked a rani pink silk saree for an event. She looked no less like a queen in a gold brocade embroidery saree teamed with a round-neck blouse. The Oh Baby actress accessorised the look with a choker necklace featuring colourful gemstones and a pair of jhumka earrings. Center-parted sleek low bun, a bindi, and minimal makeup rounded off her look.

Both, Sam and Kajal looked graceful and pulled off silk saree in their best regal way possible. Who according to you managed to pull off better?

