Fashion Face Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Shilpa Shetty; Who pulled off shoulder cut out pantsuit better?

Celebrities leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. Be it at the airport or red carpet, they are constantly under the watch of paparazzi and fashion police. However, at times, they end up wearing similar or the same outfit that was already worn by the other celeb. Actresses get competitive when it comes to fashion and this time, we have on our fashion face-off list the two stunning divas Kajal Aggarwal and .

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her unconventional style statement and she makes sure to turn enough heads every time when she steps out. One of her looks in cold shoulder blue pantsuit had grabbed everyone's attention. Styled by Anisha Jain, Kajal completed her look with a half bun and left the front button open of the blazer jacket. She looked pretty!

For a dance reality show in 2016, Shilpa Shetty opted for a cheery yellow pantsuit featuring a shoulder cut out from Label Manika Nanda. Shilpa is known for her experimental style statement and she never fails to leave us amazed. However, here, the fringe sandals didn't work with the pantsuit.

Who according to you wore the cut out pantsuit better?

