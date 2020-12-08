Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Tamannaah Bhatia; Who wore the romantic red dress better?

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia grabbed our attention this time for wearing a similar frill dress.

Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days and especially, in the entertainment world. We have often seen celebrities donning similar styles and designers on different occasions. Today on our face-off list, we have two stunning and talented actresses, Tamannaah Bhatia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the past, Kareena and Tamannaah, both have managed to impress fashion police with their spectacular looks. The two actresses have grabbed our attention this time for wearing a striking similar frill dress.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently at the launch of her upcoming film opted for a red three-tiered frill dress by Zwaan. The outfit featured crystal pleats in the form of tiers to add flamboyance to the striking red outfit. The puffed sleeves added a tad of drama and we are totally in love with this look. Sharing this look on Instagram, she wrote, "About last night at the official press meet of my upcoming Telugu film titled 'Gurthunda Seethakalam'. It is the remake of ‘Love Mocktail'"

Also Read: PHOTO: Ram Charan looks suave in a traditional outfit by Antar Agni as he poses at Niharika's sangeet ceremony

Talking about Kareena's look, the actress was spotted wearing a similar red pleated strapless three-tiered Amur gown with a sweetheart neckline during her appearance on a reality show. Kareena completed her look with minimal makeup and accessorised with a delicate neckpiece. She managed to pull off the look in the simplest yet stylish way.

Who according to you looked better in a similar red dress? Let us know in the comment section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×