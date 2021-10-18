Fashion Face Off: Keerthy Suresh or Aditi Rao Hydari; Who pulled off Raw Mango kurta and sharara set better?
The festive season is around the corner and it is time to step up your style game. You can amplify your traditional wear in the simplest yet stylish way possible. Recently, Aditi Rao Hydari treated us with a stunning look in silk sharara set by Raw Mango for the promotion of Maha Samudram. The stunner opted for a flared bottom teamed with a kurta in green Varanasi silk brocade.
One can see in the photos, Aditi is looking regal in the outfit that is also perfect for festive occasions. She accessorised her outfit with jhumka earrings and completed her look with a lot of highlighter, dark lip colour, filled eyebrows and mascara. We loved it!
Well, we all know fashion plays an important role in the lives of celebrities. They make sure to look their stunning best, be it at the airport or attending an event. However, a lot of times the actors end up wearing similar outfits. To our notice, Keerthy Suresh had worn a similar outfit by the same designer.
This is one of our favourite looks of all time. Styled by Shilpa Geetha, the Mahanati actress pulled off this green floral motif silk suit very well. Statement earrings, sleek hairdo and muddy lips finished out her look. Head to toe, she looked perfect!
In this beautiful ensemble from #Rawmango— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 25, 2019
Styled by @shilpagns & @geetha_gautham
MUH : #Moovendhar & #RajabAli
Photography : @kiransaphoto #eventdiaries #NYKEdiaries pic.twitter.com/OiZcwsMD4E
Both the actresses pulled off the sharara set in their own stylish way. Who according to you looked better? Let us know in the comment section below.
Credits: Instagram
