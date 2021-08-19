Fashion Face Off: Keerthy Suresh or Alia Bhatt; Who styled the Sabyasachi boho kurta better?

As we all know, nobody better than Keerthy Suresh can pull off an ethnic look. Her love for kurtas, shararas and sarees is quite evident through her social media photos. The stunner yet again flaunted her love for kurta as she sported boho print bell-sleeves Sabyasachi piece from his latest collection.

The Mahanati actress was seen sporting the most wanted kurta on the sets of her film, Saani Kaayidham. One can see in the photos, Keerthy Suresh has styled the blue boho print kurta with denim and kept her hair natural open. Keerthy is one of a few South actresses who can look her best in anything and everything ethnic. She is known for keeping it simple yet stylish in her own way.

Check out photos:

was also spotted recently wearing ace designer's latest collection in collaboration with H&M. The stunner was papped wearing the same print kurta as Keerthy Suresh, which she stlyed with paper bag khaki shorts. Giving off boho vibes, Alia Bhatt teamed it with pair of bright yellow sandals and accessorised with statement beaded earrings.

Considering Keerthy Suresh's simple style statement, and Alia Bhatt's chic looks, both the actresses pulled off and well-styled the printed kurta. But who according to you wore Sabyacahi x H&M boho print kurta better?

Let's know in the comment section below.