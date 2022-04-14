Fashion Face-Off: Keerthy Suresh or Deepika Padukone; Who pulled off mustard yellow velvet dress better?

Fashion face-offs are no big deal but what's more important is how one manages to carry the outfit. More often than not, celebs end up wearing the same or say similar outfits, and end up giving us major face-off looks. Today we have two stunning actresses- Keerthy Suresh and Deepika Padukone on our fashion face-off list.

For the pre-release event of Rashmika Mandanna and Sharwanand starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, Keerthy Suresh, who graced the event as a special guest, wore a mustard yellow velvet set. While the makeup got too much on her face, Keerthy's hairstyle in tied messy pleat managed to steal the show. She looked good!

Take a look at the photos below:

For an event last year, Deepika Padukone treated us with an elegant look in a yellow velvet kurta set by Sabyasachi. She styled her look with golden pumps and accessorized with orange statement jhumkas. For makeup and hair, the Project K actress decided to go with dewy makeup, lipstick, and a messy updo.

Who according to you wore the yellow velvet dress better? Let us know in the comment section below.