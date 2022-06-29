Fashion Face-Off: Keerthy Suresh or Pooja Hegde; Who styled a metallic linen saree better?

Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but it is more about who wore it better. As we all know, celebs are constantly under the watch of media glare and they leave no stone unturned to put their best fashion foot forward. However, a lot of times the celebs or their stylists get inspired by each other's looks and end up giving us major fashion face-offs.

Today we have Keerthy Suresh and Pooja Hegde on our fashion face-off list. The actresses who have established themselves as one of the most stylish divas in the film industry.

Recently, Pooja Hegde wore a golden zari saree by Anavila which makes it a delight to wear piece on special occasions. For an event in Chennai, Pooja slipped into a very simple yet eye-grabbing saree teamed with a half-length sleeves matching blouse.

Pooja accessorised her look with bangles, statement rings, and a choker. For hair, she decided to go with a messy low bun and capped off her stunning look with gold eye shadow and neutral-toned lip colour.

Take a look:



Keerthy Suresh:

For the promotions of Vaashi, Keerthy Suresh opted for a plain linen saree in silver zari by the same designer. Known for her simple yet elegant style statement, Keerthy completed her look with hair kept straight open and minimal makeup. She capped off her look with earrings and an eye-grabbing choker. Loved it!

Both Keerthy and Pooja Hegde managed to pull off the zari saree look in their own signature way. Difficult to pick one, but who according to you looks better in a metallic saree? Let us know in the comment section below.

