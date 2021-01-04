  1. Home
Fashion Face Off: Malavika Mohanan or Ananya Panday; Who wore multi print slit cut bustier dress better?

Today on our fashion face-off, we have Master actress Malavika Mohanan and young actress Ananya Panday.
Malavika Mohanan Ananya Panday Fashion Face Off photos Fashion Face Off: Malavika Mohanan or Ananya Panday; Who wore multi print slit cut bustier dress better?
The new year 2021 has begun and celebs have started treating us with some swoon-worthy looks. However, amidst all the stunning looks that we have come across of late, the repetitions and similarities of outfits remain constant. We are back with fashion face-offs! As we all know, wearing similar outfits these days is no big deal but what's more important is who pulls it better. Today on our fashion face-off, we have Master actress Malavika Mohanan and young actress Ananya Panday, who is set to make her Tollywood debut soon opposite Vijay Deverakonda. 

For the promotions of her upcoming film Master starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika opted for abstract multi print, asymmetric bustier dress featuring hand micro-pleat detailing by Saakshakinni. The actress completed her look with minimal makeup and accessorised it with statement hoops. She looked every bit gorgeous in the front slit dress. 

At a Diwali party this year, Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter actress Ananya Panday was spotted wearing the same dress and she carried it effortlessly. The young actress completed her look with a pair of statement silver earrings and side-parted soft-curls. Ananya looked stunning and clearly, we can't decide who wore it better. 

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Both

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Ananya❤. I don't know the other girl, but she's also looking beautiful✨.