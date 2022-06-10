Fashion Face-Off: Nayanthara or Priyanka Chopra; Who nailed the vermillion red bridal look better?

Kollywood's Lady Superstar Nayanthara got married to the love of her life and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan yesterday, June 9. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in presence of their close friends and family members. Many celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee, Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, Suriya with wife Jyothika, superstar Rajinikanth and others graced the occasion to bless the newlyweds.

For the wedding ceremony, the bride Nayanthara picked a vermillion red saree, custom-designed by Monica Shah of Jade. However, her look reminded us of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra's wedding look which was in the exact same colour. While Nayanthara chose a saree for her D-day, Priyanka Chopra wore a red lehenga featuring a long veil.

For her wedding function, Priyanka Chopra wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga featuring a long veil. Made of hand-cut organza flowers and threadwork, Priyanka's wedding outfit too had a personalised touch to it. It had Priyanka and Nick Jonas' names on her waistband. ( CHECK OUT PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S WEDDING LOOK ON HER Instagram )

Her traditional jewellery included 84.5 carats of a diamond set, earrings, a 16-carat oval-shaped maang tikka and a diamond nose ring. She looked every bit gorgeous in it.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Nayanthara honoured their traditional customs and stood by their Indian roots. Who according to you pulled off the red wedding outfit better? Let us know your favourite in the comment section below.

For us, both are a winning look!

