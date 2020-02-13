Fashion Face Off: Nayanthara or Samantha Akkineni; Who rocked denim on denim look?

Both Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are known for their sartorial picks and their fashion taste seems to be quite similar.

South sensation Samantha Akkineni never fails to grab our attention with her style statements. Be it at the airport or during the promotions of her films, Sam makes sure to steal the limelight with her unconventional fashion sense. On the other hand, Ladysuperstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara's fashion game is always on point. The actress also possesses a great sense of style and her holiday photos are a proof. Both Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara are known for their sartorial picks and their fashion taste seems to be quite similar, which is minimalistic yet classy.

Samantha Akkineni for her visit to Mumbai last year was clicked in an all-denim look and she looked stunning. Keeping it all casual, Sam picked dark shade denim knot shirt paired with the lighter shade of jeans. On the other hand, Nayanthara was also clicked in her all-denim one tone look recently at the Chennai airport. The Lady Superstar of Kollywood also posed for selfies with her fans. Check out Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara's denim on denim look and let us know in the comment section below who carried it the best.

On the work front, Nayanthara is busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, Mookuthi Amman. Mookuthi Amman is being directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan together. On the other hand, Nayanthara will play the role of a blind woman in boyfriend Vignesh Shivan's Netrikann.

Talking about Samantha Akkineni, the stunner was recently seen in Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil film, 96. The film starred Sharwanand in the male lead role. The film opened to a positive response from the audience and critics alike, however, could not create that huge impact in terms of box office numbers.

