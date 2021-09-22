Fashion Face Off: Niharika Konidela or Raai Laxmi; Who pulled off side cut Shantanu & Nikhil gown better?

As we all know, fashion plays a very important role in the lives of the actors. Be it at the red carpet or airport, they make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. However, there are times, when they end up wearing similar or exact outfits by the other actor at a different event. Fashion face-offs are no big deal these days but it's mostly focused on 'Who wore it better?'. Today we have these two gorgeous ladies from the South Indian film industry, Raai Laxmi and Niharika Konidela.

For a recent red carpet event, Raai Laxmi donned a stunning outfit by Shantanu & Nikhil. The stunner picked the royal blue and looked every bit gorgeous in it. She completed her look in a deep-V neck gown with her hair tied in a middle-parted messy bun, flawless base, sleek eyeliner and blue eyeshadow. The actress accessorised her outfit with blue floral studs and a diamond ring. On point!

For her pre-wedding event last year, Niharika Konidela was seen wearing the same outfit by the same designer in green. The actress styled her edgy gown custom having cutouts on sides and ruffled neckline with eye-grabbing a choker and matching earrings. Talking about her hair and makeup, the actress kept her hair open in sleek centre-parted and completed with glossy lips, loads of green eye-shadow.

Who according to you looked better in a cut-out and ruffled neckline gown? Let us know in the comment section below.

