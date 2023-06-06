Fashion Face-Off: Aditi Rao Hydari or Rashmika Mandanna; Who wore a sublimation print blue outfit better?

Fashion is growing and in the era of social media, it is all about finding the latest celebrity-style fashion looks. With the help of their army of stylists, celebs try to bring in new unconventional yet elegant fashion trends. Unfortunately, there are times celebs get into the most regrettable looks.

We couldn’t help but notice that the two leading ladies- Aditi Rao Hydari and Rashmika Mandanna sporting quirky prints and terribly going wrong with their outfit choices.

For the promotion of her film Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna had worn a polo-neck blue jumpsuit and I kid you not, she was the only saving grace to the most regrettable look. The Pushpa actress is quite experimental with her personal style and believes in taking risks but she terribly went wrong with this one. However, her team definitely managed to get makeup and hair right in this unflattering choice of outfit. She accessorised the look with hoop earrings and completed the look with black heels.

Rashmika Mandanna in a sublimation print blue outfit by CIVLR

Aditi Rao Hydari in a body-fit silhouette

Interestingly, Aditi Rao Hydari was seen wearing the same print outfit but a jersey dress. Aditi wore this polo neck dress with a pair of sneakers at the success party of her web series Taj. Clearly, not a fan of this quirky print and polo neck style, but Aditi's dress looked a bit more decent than the jumpsuit. Fitting-wise, it didn't really go well on her!



In this age, fashion has become highly inspired and more often than not we see a lot of celebrities wearing similar styles, and end up giving us major fashion face-offs. Both Aditi and Rashmika are fashionable and are known to carry their any look with utmost grace and confidence.

But who according to you wore quirky print better? Let us know in the comment section below.



