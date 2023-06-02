Fashion Face Off: Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Pooja Hegde; Who wore Gauri and Nainika cape gown better?

Cape dresses are quite in the trend and a lot of celebs are seen making their red-carpet moments in it. It is the boldest innovation in the fashion world this season. Recently, two stunning actresses, Pooja Hegde and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen wearing similar similar-looking cape gowns by designers Gauri and Nainika.

For the promotions of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Pooja Hegde wore this yellow tulle gown featuring a floor-touching cape. Featuring a halter neck, the gown came in a net base with a cape and a keyhole cutout that adds an oomph factor. Worth Rs 1,40,000 approx, Pooja Hegde styled this dreamy outfit in the minimal way possible.

Pooja Hegde in a yellow tulle gown

She accessorised it with golden button-style earrings and a few finger rings. Beauty-wise, she kept it minimal with a lot of highlighter and bronze cheeks. Pooja Hegde is a ray of sunshine in this eye-catching number. The ruched detail, keyhole cutout and flared silhouette are quite in the trend and this proves, she has got her style game on fleek.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Pooja Hegde's fashion face-off

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was seen wearing a similar cape gown in green for the shoot of her upcoming film, Kushi co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Her ruffled ball gown also came with a halter neck and cape sleeves that looked every bit pretty. Samantha styled the floor-touching cape sleeves gown with black wedges and capped the look with minimal makeup.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu kept her choice of accessories to a minimum by wearing nothing but a pair of giant diamond earrings.

Who according to you wore a cape outfit better? Let us know in the comment section below.

