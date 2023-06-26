Fashion Face-off: Shruti Haasan or Sobhita Dhulipala; Who according to you wore Deme drape gown better?

As we all know, fashion plays a very important role in the life of a celebrity. Be it at the airport or during their film's promotion, celebs and their army of stylists leave no stone unturned to make a fashion statement. However, there are a lot of times, they end up picking up similar-looking outfits and end up giving us major fashion face-off. Two stunning actresses- Shruti Haasan and Sobhita Dhulipala were seen wearing the same outfit by Deme by Gabriella.

For an event, Shruti Haasan opted for something that is very much energetic, and out-of-the-box. Something that basically speaks volumes about her personality. This time she stepped into a dark brown outfit and aced the look like a boss. Shruti Haasan wore a chocolate brown fitted gown by Deme by Gabriella.

The latest look of Shruti Haasan comes with a dramatic draping on the bodice, a sheer panel at the neckline, and dramatic cowl drapes on both sides. Another absolute showstopper look from Shruti. This sensual gown is ideal for a cocktail party.

Shruti Haasan in Deme by Gabriella

For the promotions of her upcoming series, The Night Manager, Sobhita Dhulipala was seen wearing the same gown as Shruti Haasan. Styled by Karishma Diwan, Sobhita, for the promotional look kept it minimal as she ditched accessories and let her outfit do all the talking.

Sobhita styled her long hair into a messy top knot with a few strands left open around her face. Beauty-wise, Sobhita's makeup artist Anigha Jain completed the look with eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara and perfectly contoured cheeks.

Sobhita Dhulipala in a draped gown

Both Sobhita and Shruti have very bold and strong personalities, and they managed to pull off this brown ensemble in the best possible way.