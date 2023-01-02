Fashion Face-off: Trisha Krishnan or Keerthy Suresh; Who wore patchwork blazer and trouser set better?
Today, we have two stunning actresses- Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh on our fashion face-off list.
Celebrities wearing similar or exact outfits might be a big deal then. But now, fashion face-offs are as common as we'd like them to be. Today, we have two stunning actresses- Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh on our face-off list, who are stars in their own right. Both let their distinct personal styles dictate their fashion choices, with them picking the same co-ord set from Mini Sondhi.
For the promotion of her film Raangi, Trisha Krishnan wore a purple patchwork blazer that came with box-cut sleeves. The actress teamed up the high beadwork jacket with matching high-waist trousers. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Trisha went for a matte finish makeup and glossy pink lip colour that gave a subtle yet on-point touch to her glam look.
Talking about her hair, Trisha did a half-up ponytail in beachy waves and accessorised the look with nothing but basic hoop earrings. High pencil heels completed her look!
Keerthy Suresh
On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was seen donning the same outfit but in red. The Mahanati actress' look in embroidered box sleeves blazer with trousers appeared a bit off. While the applique, quilting and beadwork on the crop blazer sleeves stood out somehow, the colour and outfit didn't work on Keerthy. She could have simply opted for a straight-open hair look.
In 2022, Keerthy managed to steal our attention with her trendy and experimental fashion looks. Her looks in flared pantsuits exude boss-lady vibes. Just like her choices of films, her fashion sense is versatile but this red outfit, unfortunately, didn't work for her.
Trisha or Keerthy Suresh- Who do you think pulled off a stylish look in a blazer set to win the fashion face-off?
