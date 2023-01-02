Fashion Face-off: Trisha Krishnan or Keerthy Suresh; Who wore patchwork blazer and trouser set better?

Celebrities wearing similar or exact outfits might be a big deal then. But now, fashion face-offs are as common as we'd like them to be. Today, we have two stunning actresses- Trisha Krishnan and Keerthy Suresh on our face-off list, who are stars in their own right. Both let their distinct personal styles dictate their fashion choices, with them picking the same co-ord set from Mini Sondhi.



For the promotion of her film Raangi, Trisha Krishnan wore a purple patchwork blazer that came with box-cut sleeves. The actress teamed up the high beadwork jacket with matching high-waist trousers. Styled by Eka Lakhani, Trisha went for a matte finish makeup and glossy pink lip colour that gave a subtle yet on-point touch to her glam look.



Talking about her hair, Trisha did a half-up ponytail in beachy waves and accessorised the look with nothing but basic hoop earrings. High pencil heels completed her look!