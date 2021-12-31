Fashion Face Offs of 2021: Samantha-Deepika Padukone to Keerthy Suresh-Alia Bhatt; Actresses who turned heads

2021 will finally be over tonight! The year witnessed the best work put forth by the Indian Cinema. In fashion or content, actors managed to turn heads this time again. Well, celebrities have proved to be our favourite, especially when it comes to fashion. A lot of South actresses like Samantha, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia managed to grab attention with their fashion choices. As we end 2021, here's a look at the top fashion face-offs of the year.

1. Samantha-Deepika Padukone:

The fashion queens Deepika Padukone and Samantha have always managed to turn enough heads with their fashion choices. The stunners, who gave us major fashion face-offs in the past, pulled off an all-black similar co-ord set like a boss. While Sam picked a co-ord set by Love Late ’20s, Deepika opted for a cropped top with bell sleeves and a V-neckline, which made for a perfect combination.

2. Keerthy Suresh-Alia Bhatt:

The talented and gorgeous ladies flaunted their love for boho print bell-sleeves by Sabyasachi from his latest H&M collection. While Alia teamed it with shorts, Keerthy wore it with denim jeans.

3. Tamannaah Bhatia-Parineeti Chopra:

The two gorgeous actresses of the film industry- Parineeti Chopra and Tamannaah Bhatia had picked Manish Malhotra's signature sequin two-toned saree and they both managed to pull it off gracefully.

4. Rashmika Mandanna-Shruti Haasan:

The Pushpa actress Rashmika had posted a breathtakingly beautiful photo of herself in a purple satin slip dress. A few days later, Shruti was seen wearing a similar satin dress. She flaunted the backside of the outfit and clearly slayed it like a queen.

5. Keerthy Suresh-Aditi Rao Hydari:

Aditi Rao Hydari and Keerthy Suresh wore a similar outfit by Raw Mango. Aditi for the promotion of Maha Samudram picked silk sharara set by the same brand. Keerthy Suresh had worn a similar outfit styled with statement earrings, sleek hairdo and muddy lips.

6. Samantha or Shilpa Shetty Kundra:

2 very stylish ladies who top our fashion face-off list are Samantha and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra. For Venkatesh Daggubati’s daughter's pre-wedding festivities, Sam had worn a white kurta featuring colourful panels with sharara by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. On the other hand, Shilpa Shetty had worn the same outfit in her own signature style.

