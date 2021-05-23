Fashion Face off: Pooja Hegde or Alia Bhatt; Who styled blue checkered co ord set better?

The RRR and Radhe Shyam actresses were seen sporting similar blue checkered co-ord set that exude a breezy style.

Co-ords are in trend and perfect for Summers. They are an easy pick, especially when on vacation or weekend outing. Checkered in co-ord set is definitely dominating fashion trend like a boss. A lot of celebs, of late, are seen wearing checkered co-ord sets. They look comfortably chic and super easy to dress up! You might see more of it this year but meanwhile, we have two stunning actresses on our fashion face-off list this weekend- and Pooja Hegde. The RRR and Radhe Shyam actresses were seen sporting similar blue checkered co-ord set that exude a breezy style.

Pooja Hegde, during one of the promotional events, was seen setting major retro vibes in gingham co-ords. She looked effortlessly stunning! The outfit featured flared pants with a wrap crop top having bell-type sleeves and a deep plunging neckline. Pooja completed her look with minimal makeup and fully wavy hair in the open. She teamed it with neon strappy heels and accessorised with studded hoops.

Alia Bhatt kept her vacay look fuss-free as she styled her blue checkered co-ord set with a pair of sunglasses. She kept her hair tied in a neat bun. We loved how she kept it simple yet chic in the best way possible.

Who according to you style the co-ord set better? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt teams up again with Ram Charan for a big project after RRR?

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×