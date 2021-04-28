  1. Home
Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Aditi Rao Hydari; Who pulled off the pink separates better?

This time, we have two gorgeous actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Rakul Preet Singh on your fashion face-off list, and both looked their stylish best. Take a look at who wore the pink outfit better!
Celebs are always under immense pressure to put their best fashion foot forward. Be it at the airport or during the promotions of their films, actors are always in the limelight over their style statement. As we all know, fashion face-off is no big deal these days and actors are mostly seen taking a cue from each other’s style. Celebrities donning similar styles, colours and designers has always grabbed the attention. This time, we have Aditi Rao Hydari and Rakul Preet Singh on your fashion face-off list, and both looked their stylish best. 

During the promotions of her Bollywood film De De Pyaar De, Rakul opted for a two-piece outfit as one of her looks. She teamed her tube-top with high-waist pants and looked her stunning best. She completed her cotton rosy-hued outfit with open straight hair and accessorised it with huge hoops. Rakul looks like a dream and we just can't move our eyes off her. However, we didn't like her choice of footwear and could have opted for something better. 

Take a look: 

Aditi Rao Hydari, recently for the promotions of 'The Girl on The Train' opted for something similar to Rakul's outfit. Aditi was seen wearing a pretty pink co-ords set and completed her oh-so-romantic look with soft curls open. She teamed her outfit with frill sandals from Dech Barrouci and accessorised it with a layered neckpiece. The gorgeous sealed this glam look with rosy cheeks and we are all hearts for it.

Who according to wore pink co-ord set better? Let us know in the comment section below. 

