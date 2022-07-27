Fashion Face Off: Rakul Preet Singh or Kareena Kapoor Khan; Who pulled off a strapless dress better?

Well, back in the days, celebs wearing the same outfits was a big deal. But now, face-offs are as common as we'd like them to be. Today, we have 2 stunning actresses Rakul Preet Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan on our face-off list. Both Rakul and Kareena have proved that they cannot go wrong with their fashion choices and their looks in exact same dress are proof. While Rakul was papped recently wearing a thigh-high slit-cut strapless dress, Kareena pulled off the same out with utmost ease and grace before.

Rakul Preet Singh recently stepped out wearing a gorgeous hot pink dress by Amur. One can see in the photos, Rakul wore a thigh-high slit-cut dress and teamed it with a pair of block heels. She decided to easy with makeup and managed to keep it as natural as possible. However, what grabbed our attention is her half-up hairstyle and mini hoops.

Check out the photos below:

To make her appearance on the reality TV show Dance India Dance, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for an exact 3-tier dress but in red. She capped her look with a dewy base, and natural lip colour and gave a bit of a boho vibe by completing her hairstyle with beachy waves. Bebo accessorised her look with a delicate layered necklace and a pair of black heels.

Who according to you managed to pull off a strapless dress look better? Let us know in the comment section below.